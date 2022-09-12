Face mask use now voluntary in uncrowded, well-ventilated outdoor spaces – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Wearing face masks in uncrowded, well-ventilated outdoor spaces is now voluntary, Malacañang announced Monday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Malacañang issued Executive Order No. 3, allowing the voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors, as long as these areas are not crowded and have adequate ventilation.

“Naglabas tayo today ng EO No. 3 allowing the voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings and reiterating the continued implementation of minimum public health standards during the state of public health emergency relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a Palace briefing.

(We issued today EO No. 3 allowing the voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings and maintaining the enforcement of minimum public health standards during the state of a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. )

Meanwhile, Angeles said immunocompromised persons, senior citizens, and individuals not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are “strongly encouraged” to continue wearing face masks.

The order, she added, will take effect immediately.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu biz leaders welcome optional face mask use but…

Octa: Voluntary face mask rule may not affect COVID numbers in first few weeks