Cebu Exchange Newly Proclaimed PEZA I.T. Center

Cebu Exchange, ARTHALAND’s flagship development at the gateway of the Cebu I.T. Park in Cebu City, was accredited by the Philippine Economic Authority (PEZA) last June 22, 2022.

ARTHALAND celebrated its PEZA accreditation in July 2022 where ARTHALAND also announced its engagement with KMC Savills and CBRE Philippines as exclusive marketing partners for Cebu Exchange.

“Cebu Exchange’s registration as a PEZA I.T. Center will be a most valuable addition to the PEZA-accredited buildings in the country, most especially in Cebu, a highly preferred location for business and knowledge process outsourcing firms. Locating in a PEZA-accredited building also ensures that doing business in the Philippines is smoother and easier. Not only do businesses save on taxes and fees, permits and other registration requirements can also be secured in a short span of time,” said Andy Gomez, Executive Director, Occupier Services at KMC Savills, one of the country’s top real estate services firms.

According to Zeth Soria, Associate Director, CBRE Advisory and Transaction, “the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry continues to exhibit healthy growth in the entire Cebu Island. As compared to the same period last year, there’s a significant increase in demand and transactions. A lot of this is pent-up demand that was supposed to come in last year but stalled because of the Omicron variant. CBRE is enabling projects like Cebu Exchange to redefine next-gen IT parks, while helping our clients opt for spaces that cater to their evolving needs centered around health, wellness, and productivity.”

PEZA

PEZA offers both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives as well as ready-to-occupy business locations in world-class economic zones and IT parks or buildings.

Fiscal incentives include income tax holiday for a certain number of years, which translates to 100% exemption from corporate income tax; tax and duty-free importation of raw materials, capital equipment, machineries and spare parts; exemption from wharfage dues and export tax, impost or fees; VAT zero-rating of local purchases subject to compliance with BIR and PEZA requirements; exemption from payment of any and all local government imposts, fees, licenses or taxes; and exemption from expanded withholding tax.

Non-fiscal incentives, on the other hand, include simplified import-export procedures, extended visa facilitation assistance to foreign nationals and spouses and dependents; special visa multiple entry privileges; and more.

Breakthrough Marketing Partnership with CBRE and KMC Savills

On the heels of its PEZA accreditation, Cebu Exchange inked a partnership with KMC Savills and CBRE Philippines as its exclusive marketing arms. As a joint landlord representation engagement, Cebu Exchange will have two of the country’s finest real estate brands exclusively marketing and leasing the building.

KMC is a full-service real estate company with over 150 employees involved directly in transactions for tenant representation, landlord representation, investments, and residential services. It is the exclusive international affiliate of Savills – a leading global real estate service provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. KMC is noted for its unique business model that aims to localize its services for businesses doing business in the Philippines. KMC professionals operate with the needs of foreign and local locators, providing services that are timely, responsive, informative, and merged with local expertise and passion.

On the other hand, CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities; transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

The Cebu Exchange Difference

“Thoughtful and deliberate from design to execution, Cebu Exchange will raise the bar on how IT centers of the future should be. Occupants of this development will find great advantage in its health, wellness, and productivity features that are most relevant to our times,” said Jaime C. González, Vice Chairman and President of ARTHALAND.

Cebu Exchange is on track to be the largest net zero carbon certified building in the country. Housed within this premium development is approximately 11 hectares of gross floor area that delivers a wealth of sustainability and wellness-oriented features fit for high profile companies seeking to expand operations in the Southeast Asian region.

Best for companies scaling up, Cebu Exchange has the ideal spaces to meet the needs of modern locators. It has large floor plates of up to 5,150 sqm, maximized column spans for efficient floor layouts and flexible unit cut ups.

Multi-Certified Green Building and Internationally Recognized

Being a multi-certified green building, Cebu Exchange allows locator companies to save up to 40% on electrical and water consumption, translating to an estimated P2,200 ($39) savings per square meter per year. For a 500 sqm office space in Cebu Exchange, this translates to an estimated P1.1 million ($19,500) in savings per year.

Cebu Exchange has been Pre-Certified Gold for the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®️). It has achieved the highest 5-Star rating for its design given by the Philippine Green Building Council’s Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), and the WELL Health-Safety Rating 2022 for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

It is also registered and on track for the International Finance Corporation’s (a member of the World Bank Group) Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE®️) certification.

