Mandaue City placed under state of calamity

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City has been placed under state of calamity due to the effects of the massive flooding that happened last Friday, September 9, 2022.

Members of the Mandaue City Council, during its regular session on Monday morning, September 12, approved the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council to place the city under state of calamity to immediately address the ill effects of the massive flooding that displaced several families.

Camilo Basaca, head of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), said that 11 of the 27 barangays were affected by the flooding, which was described by officials as the worst flooding experienced by the city this year.

The flood affected barangays Alang-Alang, Cabancalan, Canduman, Casili, Casuntingan, Cubacub, Maguikay, Paknaan, Tabok, Tingub, and Umapad. It also caused major traffic congestion in the streets surrounding these barangays.

Around 500 families, or almost 2,000 individuals, were also evacuated due to the flooding.

ABC President and Councilor Ernie Manatad, chairman of the committee on Disaster Risk Reduction Management, said that families affected by the flooding caused by heavy rain on that day will be given assistance.

Manatad said the assistance would likely undergo protocols and guidelines under Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

The committee on finance, the budget officer, and Mayor Jonas Cortes are expected to meet to discuss the needed budget for affected families, said Manatad.

CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez, said the number of evacuated families was the highest evacuated this year.

Mayor Cortes, in a Facebook post on September 10, said that he will call for a round table discussion with national agencies to tackle the solution to the flooding, especially with the Butuanon River, which receives the surge of water from the mountains.

/bmjo

