Mandaue eyes full implementation of drainage master plan to address flooding

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City wants to fully implement its drainage master plan.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Monday afternoon, August 15, called for a meeting with the heads of the City Engineering’s Office, City Planning and Development Office, City Legal Office, Housing and Urban Development Office, and the City Administrator, to discuss the permanent solutions to the city’s flood problem.

The aim for the full implementation is in line with the recent heavy rains that happened in Cebu wherein a few areas in the city have again experienced flooding.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes said the Engineering Office and CPDO are now assessing the areas needed to be prioritized.

Some of the flood-prone areas in the city are MC Briones St. in Barangay Tipolo, AC Cortes Avenue near the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue and along the A.S. Fortuna St., among others, said Ibañez.

Ibañez said it was also decided to look into the city’s river areas, especially those in Zone Ahos, Talong, and Sili in Barangay Paknaan to put embankment as a temporary mitigating measure while awaiting the completion of the construction of riprap on these areas by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

They will also be looking into elevating the old low-level bridges as it is one of the causes why the water overflows along the streets.

Moreover, Ibanez said the city would continue to clear the three-meter easement zone of the city’s rivers and relocate the informal settlers.

“Ang atoa lang nga we just want them to understand nga magclearing ta dili tungod paglisod-lisod nila kundili para maluwas ta sa problema sa baha, para sa kaayuhan sa tanan,” said Ibañez.

Cortes is also set to meet on Friday, August 19, with the owners or representatives of establishments that are blocking the city’s drainage and waterways.

Ibañez said the mayor targets to implement the project within the next three years.

He said Cortes has already talked with the city budget to allocate a budget for it as well as request the national government for additional funding for the full implementation. /rcg

