LIST: Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

By: Reuters September 13,2022 - 12:35 PM
Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for “Euphoria” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sept. 12, 2022. Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES — The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

The following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“The White Lotus”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

