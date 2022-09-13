LIST: Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES — The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.
The following is a list of winners in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“Succession”
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“Ted Lasso”
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
“The White Lotus”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
RELATED STORIES
Dimples Romana selected as juror in 50th Int’l Emmy Awards
‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’ win top Emmy Awards
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.