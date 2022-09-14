Heart Evangelista being linked to Italian guy amid rumored split with Chiz Escudero

Fans may be getting more curious over the breakup speculations hounding Heart Evangelista and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s relationship, following rumors linking the actress to an unnamed Italian guy.

Deo Macalma, DZRH’s vice president-station manager and broadcaster, spoke about the said rumors during his radio segment “Damdaming Bayan” with co-host Sister L, as seen on DZRH’s Facebook page yesterday, Sept. 13.

Macalma was alluding to Evangelista’s supposed relationship with an Italian guy, with the broadcaster citing his source as a “Marites.” “Marites,” apparently a shortened version of the expression “Mare, ano ang latest?” (Friend, what’s the latest?), is a slang term used for people who consistently gossip about others.

“Mamaya may report ‘yung ating Marites ha — ayaw ni Sen. Chiz Escudero nito,” he teased. “Ewan ko ba kung apple of the eye ni Heart, o siya ang apple of the heart nung foreigner na ‘yan.”

(Our Marites will have a report later [and] Sen. Chiz Escudero would not like it. I am not sure whether [the guy] is Heart’s apple of the eye, or Heart is the foreigner’s apple of the [eye].)

At the latter part of the segment, Sister L brought up the subject again, stating that netizens are waiting for what Macalma has to say on the topic.

“Ang daming nakakaalam — Marites ‘yan ha — ‘yung Italian, pero gwapo daw ha?” Macalma stated, to which Sister L agreed. “Ayaw ni Sen. Chiz ng ganyan ha.”

(There are a lot of people who already know — they are all Marites — [about] the Italian guy, but he is handsome, right? Sen. Chiz does not like that.)

Speculations that Evangelista and Escudero’s relationship is on the rocks arose after fans noticed the actress change her Instagram profile name by removing the surname Escudero. Evangelista then admitted she has been dealing with “personal struggles,” although she did not state anything specifically.

The couple are yet to address the rumors, as of writing.

