Cebuano couple inspires after graduating together from ALS

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | September 09,2022 - 08:38 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Graduation is made more special for Cebuano couple Edgardo Dela Torre and Rochelle Dela Torre because they receive their diplomas together and as a team!

Edgardo and Rochelle, from Dalaguete town in southern Cebu, graduated together from elementary under the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Edgardo, 41, a hollow blocks maker and barangay tanod, and his wife Rochelle, 39, studied in the ALS Program as Elementary Level learners from 2020 to 2021, and finally, they got their diplomas during their face-to-face graduation last Tuesday.

“Silang dalawa ay may mataas na pananaw na makapagtapos ng pag -aaral upang mabigyan nila ng magandang buhay ang kanilang mga anak gaano man kahirap ang maaari nilang madaraanan..Silang dalawa ay..patunay na hindi sagabal ang pagkakaroon ng anak..at kahit may edad na..upang abutin ang mga pangarap sa buhay..binigyan nila ng malaking halaga ang edukasyon,” photographer Aneza Cayme captioned the photo.

Edgardo and Rochelle are indeed relationship goals!   /rcg

