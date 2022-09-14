Time to stock up on your favorite must-haves at S&R Members’ Fest

S&R’s most exciting shopping event is here and don’t forget to get your membership cards ready and loaded for a fun-filled shopping experience this September!

Time for a pantry refill or a home upgrade because S&R gives you until the end of the month to complete your grocery lists with amazing deals and huge discounts.

Get a chance to score buy-one-take-one items from home essentials, health and beauty products, beverages, and freshly baked treats with a wide variety of your favorite brands.

If you like planning ahead of time, you can also stock up early and have a head start for your Christmas celebrations with big savings and half-priced items at 50-percent OFF on groceries and food options for parties and gatherings.

Shop all the best bargains and get first dibs on your favorite items while they’re in stock. Get the best value for your money by saving more if you shop in-demand international brands in bulk and big sizes.

Complete your grocery lists with amazing deals and huge discounts at S&R Member’s Fest.

S&R surely makes sure their members get an early treat! This members-only exclusive sale event will happen in all S&R branches: S&R Bonifacio Global City, Congressional, Alabang, Aseana-Baclaran, Shaw, Nuvali, Imus, Paranaque, Pampanga, Commonwealth, Cabanatuan, Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Iloilo.

Don’t miss out on S&R Member’s Fest, you still have time to join the fun shopping event at your nearest S&R. Visit the nearest branch in your city to apply for an S&R membership or renew your membership.

S&R Cebu is located at Ouano Avenue corner E.O. Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City. It is open from 9 AM to 9 PM daily.