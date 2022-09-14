‘Rasta Mac’ Vicelles rises in rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The unbeaten Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles continues his ascension in the latest world boxing rankings.

The promising 26-year-old Vicelles of the Omega Boxing Gym in Cebu climbed from No. 5 to No. 2 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) light flyweight division, while remaining the top contender in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

In addition, Vicelles climbed from the No. 13 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) to the No. 4 spot in the September rankings.

Vicelles has a record of 17–0-1 (win-loss-draw).

His rise means that he can land a world title eliminator or perhaps end up as a challenger for the WBC or WBO world light flyweight straps soon.

In the WBC, Vicelles could land a world title eliminator against former two-division world champion Hekkie Budler of South Africa, who fought many Filipinos, including former world champion Milan Melindo. The winner could face world title holder Kenshiro Teraji of Japan.

On the other hand, Vicelles could be elevated as the top contender and the next mandatory challenger for the IBF light flyweight title.

Recently, South African Sivenathi Nontshinga, the IBF No.1 contender, defeated No. 3 Hector Flores of Mexico via split decision last September 3, 2022 in Hermosillo, Mexico to win the IBF world light flyweight title.

It left the top three spots in the IBF light flyweight division vacant, while Vicelles and his stablemate, Christian Araneta, who Nontshinga defeated in 2021, are ranked No.4 and No. 5, respectively.

In the WBO, Vicelles already challenged current world title holder Jonathan Gonzales of Puerto Rico for a fight.

Vicelles recently wrapped up a training camp in Japan, wherein he had sparring sessions with numerous Japanese prospects and champions at the Naoya Inoue Gym along with his trainer Julius Erving Junco.

Vicelles, the pride of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, is one of the brightest prospects in Philippine boxing along with Jade Bornea, Melvin Jerusalem, and Marlon Tapales, who are likely going to earn a shot for a world title soon.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Vicelles climbs to No. 1 in WBO light fly rankings