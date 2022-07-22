Vicelles climbs to No. 1 in WBO light fly rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles finally reached the No. 1 spot in the light flyweight division’s world rankings, making him eligible for a shot at a world title.

As of July, the 26-year-old Vicelles climbed from No. 2 in June to the No. 1 in the latest World Boxing Organization (WBO) rankings.

Vicelles dislodged erstwhile top contender Shokichi Iwata of Japan, making him next in line to face the reigning WBO light flyweight world champion Jonathan Gonzales of Puerto Rico.

With his dreams slowly coming to reality, Vicelles feels elated to finally clinch the No. 1 spot in his weight division.

“Dako kaayo ako-ang kalipay nga No. 1 nako sa world,” said Vicelles.

Vicelles holds an unbeaten record of 17 wins with ten knockouts and one draw.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Gonzales has a more experienced pro career record of 26-3-1 (win-loss-draw) with 14 knockouts. He defended his title against another Filipino, Mark Anthony Barriga, last month in Florida via unanimous decision.

However, Vicelles believes Gonzales is avoiding him after reading numerous tweets online that the world champion is eyeing to fight WBA world light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi instead.

“Mao sad akong na notice mura jud ug naglikay siya pero, ako-a siya huwaton nga mag laban mi duha,” said Vicelles.

“Maayo nga boxer si Jonathan Gonzales ug mas magulang iyang duwa para nako. Pero tan-aw nako nahadlok na siya nako kay kung dili pa siya nahadlok, mo fight na unta siya. Ako pirmi ko ready anytime, anywhere.”

Vicelles is among several top-ranked Filipino contenders waiting for a world title shot.

Currently, the Philippines has no world boxing champion.

The other top-ranked Filipino contenders are former world champion Marlon Tapales (IBF super bantamweight), Melvin Jerusalem (WBO minimumweight), Vic Saludar (WBA minimumweight), and Rene Mark Cuarto (IBF minimumweight).

Vicelles shrugged off the pressure despite the clamor from Filipino boxing fans to end the country’s world title drought.

“Wala ra ko na pressure. I’m excited na maka fight ko sa world title, labi na karon nga wala ta world champion. Dili nako makahuwat na maka fight ug world title,” added Vicelles.

Currently, Vicelles is training at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, Cebu, preparing himself in case he is called up for a bout, hopefully, his dream world title shot. /rcg

