TEAM starts evaluation of city’s brgy. roads, sidewalks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), together with other government agencies, have started their evaluation of the city’s barangay roads and sidewalks.

TEAM, together with the Department of Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Fire and Protection, and Mandaue City Police Office, visited barangay Looc on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

A few obstructions were seen along the sidewalk such as small town lottery (STL) outlet and potted plants of some residents. They were asked to remove them from the sidewalk.

But one STL that encroached on the sidewalk was confiscated by the TEAM because of the danger it poses.

They said though that the owner of the lot suggested to seize the outlet.

“Nakita man gud nato nga danger gyud siya hilabi na sa mga tawo nga taas-taas og height ug mobo pwede ra musuong, kung mga taas posible gyu’ng maigo sa sin, kung magkiat maigo gyud kay naka-encroach man,” said Ernesto Bongo, head of the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit.

“Ang tag-iya ang nisuggest nga iya’ng papull-out, niana mi nga i-inform sa ang nag-abang niya kay naa unta toy pwede balhinan pero ang space kay mao man daw toy parkingan sa tricycle sa iya’ng anak,” said Jocelyn Domingo, DILG-Mandaue administrative aid.

Domingo said all the obstructions seen will be reported to the barangay captain. They will be asked to monitor and maintain obstruction-free roads and sidewalks.

Individuals are asked to move their things away from the roads and sidewalks to avoid penalties. They may be fined P3,000 if their things will be confiscated, said Bongo.

The 27 barangays will undergo the evaluation. About three to five of their streets will be visited.

One barangay will be evaluated per day. Barangay Bakilid is scheduled to be evaluated on Thursday.

The five best barangays will be awarded on November 25, 2022.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

PROBE warns sidewalk vendors: Repeated violations mean stall removal