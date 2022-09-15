Namnadol to enter PAR by Thursday night or Friday morning; may turn into a typhoon 

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Namnadol is seen to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Thursday night and may strengthen into a typhoon, the state weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the center of Nanmadol was last located 1,760 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

Once it enters PAR, Pagasa noted, Namnadol will be named “Josie.”

“On the track forecast, it may enter the [PAR] region tonight or tomorrow morning,” the state weather service said. “Nanmadol is forecast to reach typhoon category within 12 to 24 hours.”

Nanmadol is far from the country’s landmass, Pagasa said, but it will enhance the southwest monsoon – locally termed “habagat” – thus, rain may be anticipated over several parts of the country.

“This severe tropical storm is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and not directly affect the weather condition in the country. However, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Nanmadol will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” Pagasa said.

Further, Pagasa explained that the enhancement of the southwest monsoon “may also bring gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near-gale strength,”, especially in coastal and mountainous or upland areas of Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

