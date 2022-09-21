Lucero officially named as DSWD-7 director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shalaine Marie Lucero was already installed as the new director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

The installation ceremony of the office’s officer-in-charge happened on Tuesday, September 20, and was broadcasted live on its official Facebook page. It was administered by DSWD Undersecretary Vilma Cabrera and witnessed by Assistant Secretary Ma. Evelyn Macapobre.

Lucero replaced the late DSWD-7 Director Rebecca Geamala.

In her speech, Lucero said she “heartily and warmly” accepts the responsibility as the 15th regional director of the DSWD field office 7.

She said her having accepted the position would not have been possible if not for the help of some people.

Lucero then thanked her parents, family, workmates, staff and the previous regional directors and secretaries of the agency, who supported her and made her journey with DSWD, for almost 33 years now, so much easier.

“Daghan pa ang mga butang nga gusto nato mahitabo sa region 7 when I started assuming as the OIC regional director, I have laid down my cards before you. And I have consistently and repeatedly said it every Monday on the things that I would have wanted to happen, but it will only happen if all of you will support and join me in this endeavor,” she said.

“Service should be unconditional and service should be selfless, and when we think of that every moment we come to the office sayon ra kaayo ang trabaho,” Lucero added.

Prior to her appointment as the office’s OIC for several months and later on the DSWD-7 director, Lucero served as the agency’s assistant regional director for operations.

