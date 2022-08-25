DSWD-7 conducts revalidation of 4Ps members

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has started conducting household validation of the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The agency, in a statement, said its target priority for validation were the 65,930 beneficiaries of 4Ps who had been identified as non-poor households under the third Listahanan (Listahanan 3) nationwide assessment.

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said they had to revalidate these 4Ps households using the Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI) to determine the progress of the households.

Lucero said the beneficiaries would be evaluated based on the employable skills of members, employment and salary, source of income, membership in social security, and access to financial institutions.

She also said that on social adequacy, 4Ps households were rated based on the members’ health condition, nutrition, and education; access to safe drinking water and sanitary toilet facilities; house construction and ownership; and awareness of social issues.

The SWDI result will then determine the level of living conditions of 4Ps households; the levels include level 1, or survival, level 2 or subsistence, and level 3–self-sufficient.

Revalidation

Lucero said the results of the revalidation would be a reference if the beneficiary would get to stay in the program.

It will also serve as reference for the planning of other possible interventions by the DSWD and its partner national government agencies, and local government units to sustain their level of well-being.

The revalidation is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The household validation will be done by DSWD field staff which includes the City and Municipal Links (C/MLs) using the SWDI General Intake Sheet (GIS) and the SWDI Score Sheet.

The DSWD defines SWDI GIS as a one-page profile of the household that compiles the family’s demographics and socio-economic characteristics. The SWDI score sheet, on one hand, is a four-page form that gathers information on the family’s score for each indicator corresponding to economic sufficiency and social adequacy.

Since 2009, the DSWD-7 has delisted a total of 55,076 4Ps household beneficiaries, including those that are inactive, no longer have members who qualify for education monitoring, have waived their participation in the program, non-compliant households, and those that graduated due to an improved level of well-being.

4Ps, according to the DSWD, is a poverty-reduction program of the government, which invests in the health, nutrition, and education of members of low-income households. Along with the psychosocial and educational components of the Family Development Sessions (FDS), the government hopes to improve and sustain the well-being of the beneficiaries.

