LTFRB to PUV drivers: No fare hike until Oct. 3

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday warned public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers against imposing the approved fare hikes earlier than Oct. 3.

This, as the LTFRB received complaints that PUV drivers were already charging higher fares despite the absence of a fare matrix guide from the LTFRB.

In a statement, the LTFRB said the PUVs’ fare increase will take effect on Oct. 3, or 15 days after the board resolutions approving the hikes were published.

The fare hikes were supposed to take effect on Oct. 4 since LTFRB chair Cheloy Garafil said last week that the resolutions were to be published on Monday, but were posted a day earlier than that.

PUV drivers and operators imposing fare hikes ahead of the effectivity date face penalties.

For first offense, the PUV operator or driver must pay a fine of P5,000; P10,000 for the second offense; and P15,000 and cancellation of franchise for the third and final offense.

