Once-In-A-Lifetime: Philippine Madrigal Singers to perform in Cebu

The multi-awarded Philippine Madrigal Singers (MADZ) serenade Cebu with the benefit concert “Banaag sa Paglaum” (Glimmer of Hope) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at the SM Seaside Complex, Cebu City.

The show is produced by the Salesian Music Ministry (SMM) and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC)- Cebu and co-presented by Wilkris Appliance Corporation, NewLuxe International, Inc., Llenos Family, and Ms. Malou B. Jimenez.

Fr. Randy Figuracion, DBTC Rector and President, Founder and Director of the SMM, encouraged the Cebuanos to experience MADZ. “As MADZ is one of the most phenomenal performing groups worldwide and they haven’t come here in the past two years, ‘Banaag sa Paglaum’ is a once-in-a-lifetime event for many,” he said.

The choral group brings to the Queen City of the South its unique brand of performance – singing seated in a semi-circle without a conductor – and a wide repertoire of various styles and forms, from renaissance, classical, contemporary and avant-garde music to Filipino and international folksongs. The group is headed by Choirmaster Mark Anthony A. Carpio.

Proceeds of “Banaag sa Paglaum” will help restore the DBTC-Cebu gymnasium which was severely damaged by Super Typhoon Odette and augment the school’s scholarship program for deserving young people.

Organized as the University of the Philippines Madrigal Singers in 1963 by National Artist Professor Andrea Veneracion, the MADZ was named the 2009 Artists for Peace by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for “putting fame and influence at the service of UNESCO’s ideals and efforts to promote cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and a culture of peace.” They are the first choir in the world to receive The Brand Laureate Premier Award from the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation aside from bagging top prizes in almost every competition they have joined.

Proceeds of “Banaag sa Paglaum” will help restore the DBTC-Cebu gymnasium which was severely damaged by Super Typhoon Odette and augment the school’s scholarship program for deserving young people.

For inquiries and ticket purchases, please call Ms. Emily Encabo at the DBTC President’s Office 272-1161 or 2732302 or Mr. Maxel Semblante 0908 815 2692, message the SMM Facebook page or email [email protected].