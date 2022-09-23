Only Marcos granted meeting with Biden; maritime dispute, other key issues tackled — Palace

NEW YORK CITY, United States – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is the only world leader to have met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations 77th General Assembly, Malacañang said Thursday, September 22, 2022, (Friday, September 23, Manila time).

Both leaders also discussed, among others, the situation in the South China Sea and underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said 48 world leaders have requested to meet with Biden, but he only met with President Marcos.

“We understand that a lot of requests have been made to the US President, that it is significant that he spoke only with Marcos on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly,” she told reporters in a press briefing here.

The two Presidents held a bilateral meeting, the first so far between the US and the Philippines.

According to the readout of the meeting released by the White House, President Biden reaffirmed the US’ “ironclad” commitment to the defense of the Philippines.

Marcos and Biden also discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including energy security, climate action, and infrastructure.

The White House said Russia’s war against Ukraine and its implications for energy prices and food security, was also discussed during the meeting.

Other topics tackled were the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), the crisis in Myanmar, and the importance of upholding human rights.

