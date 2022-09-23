Pagasa: Rainy Friday in parts of PH due to approaching storm, ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Friday, September 23, 2022, due to the trough or extension of Tropical storm Karding and the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ngayong araw, ang pag-ulan natin ay dahil po sa trough o extension nitong si Karding, sa may silangang bahagi ng Visayas and Southern Luzon. Dito naman sa western section, sa West Philippine Sea, sa western Visayas, mayroon tayong southwest monsoon o habagat,” said Pagasa weather specialis Benison Estreja.

(The trough or extension of “Karding” will trigger rain showers in Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon. Rain si also expected over the West Philippine Sea and Western Visayas due to the southwest monsoon or habagat).

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Visayas, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Island.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods and landslides are possible, warned Pagasa.

Tracking “Karding”

In its early morning update, Pagasa reported that “Karding” was spotted some 1,235 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said “Karding” is expected to make landfall by Sunday in the vicinity of Divilacan, Isabela. Tropical cyclone wind signal may be raised over the next few days.

*Forecast temperature range on Friday on key cities / areas:

Metro Manila — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 23 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 21 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

gsg

