Bohol drops COVID-19 vax card as entry requirement

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bohol, one of the prime tourist destinations in the country, has further relaxed its entry protocols.

The Provincial Government of Bohol announced on Thursday, September 22, 2022, that it has dropped COVID-19 vaccination card as an arrival requirement.

Governor Aris Aumentado issued Executive Order (EO) No. 32 titled “Lifting the Requirement to Present COVID-19 Vaccination Card or Certification for Asymptomatic Travelers to Bohol.”

The EO was signed on Wednesday, September 21, the provincial government said in a statement.

Exhibiting symptoms

Bohol’s latest move is part of their efforts to spur more economic activities.

“With the ongoing mass vaccination program of the national government and local government units (LGUs), it has been observed that the number of COVID-19 cases is no longer as high as it was at the start of the pandemic and certain provinces no longer require the presentation of vaccination cards or certificate of vaccination for inbound travelers,” Aumentado said in his EO.

However, EO No. 32 still requires inbound travelers to show their vaccination card if they exhibit any symptoms of the infection.

“Inbound travelers exhibiting symptoms who could not present a vaccination card shall be advised to seek medical intervention and required to disclose his/her personal details and point of destination for possible contact-tracing,” the EO added.

In the meantime, Aumentado encouraged local government units in his province to intensify their respective COVID-19 vaccination drives.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Plan to build P90B Cordova-Bohol bridge welcomed

This is how Virgin Island in Bohol looks now