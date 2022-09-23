PUJ, motorcycle drivers in Colon Street accident agree to settle amicably



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two drivers, who were involved in the vehicular accident along Junquera corner Colon Street on Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, have agreed to a settlement.

Police Staff Sergeant Nemesio Pinotol, the traffic investigator of Parian Police Station, said that Regie Torbiso, 33, a resident of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, a jeepney driver, and Charlie Aliaga, 29, the motorcycle driver, of Barangay San Antonio in Cebu City, agreed to amicably settle the case.

The two went to Parian Police Station around 3 p.m. on the same day and told police that they will no longer proceed with the filing of complaints.

“Dinhi ganiha ang parties unya nagkasabot sila nga mag settle nalang sila unya giingnan sa handling investigator nga discretion na ninyo kung magsinabtanay,” Pinotol said.

Quoting information that he gathered, Pinotol said that the PUJ driver was traversing Colon Street while the motorcycle driver took a left turn towards Colon going to Gaisano Main when the accident happened.

“Kini sila naa gyud nay gika contribute nga negligence, si party b much greater ang negligence,” Pinotol said as his personal take on the accident.

Pinotol said that the motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries.

Quoting available data, Pinotol said accidents in the mentioned area are rare, in fact he said, this morning’s accident was the first that the Parian police responded to this month.

Over this, he reminds drivers to maintain and follow the speed limit in Cebu City, which is 40 kilometers per hour to prevent accidents.

