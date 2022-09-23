PDEA-7 agents shut down two suspected drug dens in Cebu City, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two suspected drug dens in Cebu and Bohol were simultaneously shut down in separate operations at past 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Separate teams of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) conducted two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Sambag 1 in Cebu City and in Barangay Tawala in Panglao, Bohol and arrested seven persons including the two suspected caretakers of the suspected drug dens.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they confiscated 22 grams of suspected shabu in the operations which had a total market value of P149,600.

Alcantara said that PDEA-7 agents first busted the suspected drug den in Sitio Tiangihan, Barangay Sambag 1 at 7:15 p.m.

She identified those arrested as suspected drug den maintainer as Alex Lanuza, 49; and three other suspects — Jojopith Rosialda, 27, habal-habal driver; Rigel Romacaldo, 49, call center agent; and Annalisa Abastas, 46.

Alcantara said that they confiscated 11 grams of suspected shabu worth P74,800.

At about the same time in Barangay Tawala in Panglao, Bohol, another team of PDEA-7 agents raided another suspected drug den.

Alcantara said they arrested the suspected drug den maintainer Herminiano Salan Jr., 20; two other persons were caught as John Ysalena, 32; and Mark Goudin, 36; who are both habal-habal drivers.

She said that the PDEA-7 agents confiscated another 11 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects.

She said that the confiscated items were also worth P74,800.

