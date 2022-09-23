DSWD-7 releases P94.6 million in educational assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) targets to distribute educational assistance to about 5,000 students in the region during the last day of the payout for the cash aid on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

DSWD-7 director Shalaine Lucero told CDN Digital, in an interview on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, that the agency has already paid a total of P94.6 million in educational assistance to 35,107 qualified students in the region during the past five Saturdays (starting August 20), and three weekdays that they conducted the payout.

Lucero said their overall target educational assistance beneficiaries in Central Visayas is 39,000.

Moreover, the director said that to accommodate those beneficiaries who failed to receive their cash aid during their scheduled payout during the past Saturdays, the DSWD-7 decided to conduct weekday payout beginning Sept. 21 until Friday, Sept. 23.

Lucero said those who lack the requirements and did not show up during their scheduled payout were given another chance to claim their assistance.

“Kaning no-show ug lacking documents, ato g’yod ni silang gipapangita sa LGU, mao ng mapasalamaton ta sa LGU for their support kay ang mga lista nga naa sa ila nga atong gihatag, ila g’yod ng gipangita ang atong mga beneficiaries. Mao ng gi-schedule nato sila sa weekly nga payout, so that dili sila musagol sa atong Saturday nga schedule, of which, last na lang ta nga Saturday karong (September) 24,” she said.

In addition, Lucero said depending on the outcome of their payout on Sept. 24, they are also prepared to conduct another weekday payout next week.

“Ato na pod na silang i-schedule on 27 until 30 Sept. proposed schedule depending on the number of unpaid beneficiaries kay ang amo ra bang usual turnout kada Sabado naa ra mi sa mga 75 percent.”

The agency, however, clarified, that they are still not entertaining walk-in applicants for the program. /rcg

