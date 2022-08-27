DSWD-7 starts release of educational assistance to online applicants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas-7 started its second educational assistance payout in select areas in Cebu Province on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

But the payout was limited only to the online applicants.

In an advisory, DSWD-7 said those who received a confirmation via text or email may claim their assistance starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The agency said they will no longer accommodate walk-in transactions at their designated distribution centers.

READ: DSWD-7 launches QR code, link for educational assistance application

Here are the identified venues for the distribution of cash assistance payout in Cebu this August 27:

The agency also asked the eligible beneficiaries, who are yet receive their confirmation message, to wait for further announcements on the next schedule and venue for the payout.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

DSWD-7, earlier, announced that the scheduled payout in Mandaue City on Saturday will not push through pending finalization of the list of online applicants.

On the first day of distribution last August 20, the agency distributed at least P9,779,000 in educational aid to a total of 4,511 indigent students in Central Visayas.

RELATED STORIES:

DSWD-7 releases close to P10 million in educational assistance

DSWD-7 starts educational aid distribution to indigent students

/dcb