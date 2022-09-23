Cordova asks business establishments to grant discounts to teachers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Sangguniang Bayan of Cordova has passed a resolution requesting business establishments to grant discounts to public and private school teachers who are living or teaching in the town.

The resolution was authored by councilor Remar Baguio which aims to give a discount to educators from October 3-9, 2002, as an act of appreciation for all their hard work and dedication.

The move was also done to the teachers in line with the celebration of World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated every 5th of October.

In his resolution, Baguio said that teachers are considered modern-day heroes for their selfless dedication to their duties and responsibilities by going beyond even their official duty hours and acting as second parents to the students.

He added that teaching helps shape the mind and character of students and prepare them for a bright future.

“Whereas, teachers have been underappreciated or even unappreciated at times in spite of the hard work they have done for the school, students, and even the parents they served,” the resolution reads.

Baguio said that any discount that the business establishments of Cordova can offer to teachers would serve as a great gesture to the latter in celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

The Sanggunian, however, has left to the business establishments the percentage of discount that they can give to the teachers.

“Whereas, the percentage of the discount and mechanics to such gesture for teachers is left to the better judgment of the business establishments,” it added.

The resolution was carried unanimously by members of the Sangguniang Bayan in Cordova. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Teachers, school personnel who are seniors, with comorbidities may already get vaccine jabs — DepEd