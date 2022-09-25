No P100,000 cash gift yet for 704 centenarians

MANILA, Philippines — There are 1,704 centenarians in the country but 704 of them have yet to receive their P100,000 cash gifts as mandated by law.

This is because the Department of Social Welfare and Development does not have enough funds to fully implement this provision of Republic Act No. 10868, or the 2016 Centenarians Act.

“P70.4 million is needed for the 704 unfunded and wait-listed centenarians,” said House senior citizens panel chair Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes on Saturday.

RA 10868 mandates that Filipinos reaching 100 years old be given a P100,000 cash gift and a letter of felicitation from the president congratulating the Filipino for his or her longevity.

Ordanes noted that for this year, 704 centenarians ended up being wait-listed for the cash gift because of insufficient funds. He added that the P500 increase in the social pension for indigent senior citizens has yet to be funded also.

