Cebu officials mourn PB Raci’s passing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local officials in Cebu province mourned the passing of 4th District Board Member Horacio ‘Raci’ Franco.

Franco passed away last Friday, Sept. 23, the Cebu Provincial government announced in a statement.

He was 47.

“The officials and employees of the Cebu Provincial government wish his family strength and comfort during this time of grief… He was a valued colleague in government service who worked for the welfare of his constituents in the fourth district. It was an honor working with you, Board Raci,” the Capitol said.

Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, in a separate statement, said their family were ‘deeply saddened’ by Franco’s death.

“On behalf of the Vice Governor’s Office and my family, my sincere condolences to his wife, Mela, his parents, and the entire family. I shall miss him,” Davide said.

The vice governor described Franco as a ‘loyal friend and ally.’

“He was a hardworking and dedicated public servant, who did his utmost to serve his constituents in the Fourth District. His kindness and good deeds shall stay forever in the hearts of the people whose lives he touched,” he added.

4th District Board Member Kerrie Shimura, in a post on her official Facebook account, also mourned the passing of her ‘partner in legislation.’

“I will miss you partner! Mondays won’t be the same without you,” wrote Shimura.

Details of Franco’s death and internment have yet to be determined.

Franco was reelected for his third and last term in the Capitol’s legislative body during the May 9 elections.

His political career began in his hometown in Medellin, northern Cebu where he was a councilor from 2001 to 2007, and from 2010 to 2016.

/dbs