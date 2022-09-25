Karding slightly weakens; Rainfall warnings raised

MANILA, Philippines – Super Typhoon Karding slightly weakened on Sunday as rainfall warnings were issued in more areas, state meteorologists said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Karding’s eye was estimated over the coastal waters of General Nakar in Quezon. Karding has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and maximum sustained winds of 255 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa issued red rainfall warnings in parts of Quezon, Bulacan and Rizal. The aforementioned areas are at risk for serious flooding.

Pagasa has raised the following rainfall warnings in these areas:

red rainfall warning

Quezon (General naKAR, Infanta, Real)

Bulacan (Dona Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

Rizal (Rodriguez)

orange rainfall warning

Quezon (Jomalig, Patnanungan, Burdeos, Pabukalan, Polillio)

Bulacan (San miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, Bustos, Panti, Santa Maria, San Jose Del Monte, Balagtas, Malolos, Obando, Plaridel, Bocaue, Meycuayan, Guiguinto, Hagonoy, Marilao, Paombong, Calumpit, Baliuag, Pulilan, Bulakan)

Rizal (Angono, Baras, Cardona, Cainta, Jala Jala, Pililla, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, Teresa, Morong)

Nueva Ecija

yellow rainfall warning

Metro Manila

Pampanga

Batangas

Laguna

Cavite

Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan. Perez, Alabat, Quezon, pitogo, Gumaca)

Updated Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 5

Polillo Islands

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta)

Extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

Extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis)

Eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

Extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez)

Signal No. 4

Calaguas Islands

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)

Tarlac

Rest of Pampanga

Rest of Bulacan, Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

Southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

Northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City)

Northern and central portions of Rizal (City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

Extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

Signal No. 3

Central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)

Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bataan, the rest of Pangasinan

Rest of Metro Manila

Rest of Rizal

Northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

Northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

Rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

Signal No. 2

Southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet, La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Laguna

Central portion of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

Rest of Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

Rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

RELATED STORIES:

LIVE UPDATES: Super Typhoon Karding | latest news, weather updates

Super Typhoon Karding makes landfall in Quezon

/MUF

Click here for more weather related news.