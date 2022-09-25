Karen Davila calls for help for street sweeper hit, ran over by SUV in Parañaque

Karen Davila asked the public for help for a 63-year-old female street sweeper who suffered severe injuries after she was hit and was run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Parañaque.

The broadcaster showed a CCTV footage of the incident where the victim, Doreen Bacus, was seen sweeping the street when the vehicle hit her, through Davila’s Instagram Stories yesterday, Sept. 24.

“Sharing this as it happened at 5:30 a.m. today, Sept. 24, 2022, in our BF Homes Parañaque Community. Atrocities like this need to stop and the victim, lola (grandmother) Doreen, needs our help,” Davila said. “This is so evil!”

Davila also gave an update on Bacus’ condition and provided contact details for those who would want to reach out and help the victim.

“Let’s please help her as she has a broken skull and is fighting for her life at the hospital,” she stated, while showing a photo of Bacus with bruises on her eye and cheek, and appearing unconscious, lying down on the ground. The image also showed the number where those who wish to help may send aid (GCash via Mild Bacus, 09169951214). Davila assured the public that the “number [and] receiver are legit.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is now in police custody. He will be facing a complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury. JB

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: Karen Davila shows off art exhibit of son with autism

Karen Davila, Gary Valenciano, Kim Chiu pray for public’s safety after strong earthquake