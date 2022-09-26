Oil firms cut gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices anew

Local oil companies are again slashing the pump prices of selected petroleum products effective Tuesday, Sept. 27.

In separate advisories on Monday, Seaoil Philippines Inc. and Caltex Philippines said they would cut the price per liter of gasoline by P1.65, while those of diesel and kerosene will be reduced by P1.25 and P1.35 per liter, respectively.

Cleanfuel will implement the same rates of adjustments in its fuel prices except for kerosene, which it does not carry.

The rollback in Cleanoil’s and Caltex’s prices will take effect at 12.01 a.m. on Tuesday, while that of Seaoil will be implemented at 6 a.m. on the same day.

Other oil companies have yet to announce their price adjustments for this week.

This will be the fourth straight week that local oil firms are implementing a rollback in the prices of diesel and kerosene.

Last week’s cuts for diesel and kerosene prices were bigger at P4.15 and P4.45 per liter, respectively. There was no adjustment in the price of gasoline last week.

