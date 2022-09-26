Island hopping boat sinks off Cordova coast, 35 rescued

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Fisherfolks in Mactan Island especially in Olango Island are reminded not to go out to sea due to the inclement weather brought about by Typhoon Karding, which is affecting the Luzon area on Sunday, Sept. 25, and Monday, Sept. 26.

Fred Anlocotan, head of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Cordova, gave this reminder after they helped rescue 32 passengers and 3 crewmembers of a pump boat, an island hopping boat, which sank near the coastal waters of Barangay Gilutungan, Cordova town on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Anlocotan said that the pump boat was on an island hopping trip and departed from Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City early that day.

Anlocotan said that they are about to travel to Gilutungan Island and Nalusuan Island, however, as they were heading to the island, the engine of the pump boat conked out at past 11 a.m. that day.

“Nitirik ang makina sa pumpboat, unya nasudlan ug tubig ang ilang pumpboat tungod sa dagko kaayo nga bawod,” Anlocotan said.

(The engine of the pumpboat conked out, then water entered the boat because of waves were really big at that time.)

Due to the big waves and the seawater inside, the pump boat slowly sank.

Anlocotan said that they had safely rescued all passengers and crews and that they had not recorded any fatalities in the incident.

The passengers were also brought to a restaurant at Gilutungan Island.

“Nag-coordinate dayon mi sa barangay ug sa Coast Guard aron makapangita ug pumpboat nga masakyan sa mga na-rescue,” he added.

(We then coordinated with the Coast Guard so that they could find a boat to ferry the rescued passengers and crew members to the mainland.)

/dbs