Lambug residents ask Gwen to stop construction of illegal structures

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Barangay Lambug, Badian town, have signed a petition urging Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to demolish the beach houses that were illegally constructed in their coastal area.

Barangay Lambug is famous for its white sand beaches and abundant corals.

Aside from the governor, the petition was also addressed to Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Sec. Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Cristina Frasco, Senators Loren Legarda, Raffy Tulfo and Risa Hontiveros.

The petition was signed by more than a hundred residents in the area who claimed that the beach houses that were illegally constructed has affected their daily activities.

They said that the owner of the structures has fenced the 2.5-hectare property, including their right-of-way.

Aside from this, the security guards in the beach houses are also harassing them.

“Kaniadto, sayon ra kami makaligo sa maong dagat kauban ang among mga bisita. Among mga bangka sayon ra usab maka dunggo sa maong lugar,” the petition stated.

“Apan karon dili na kay abugon naman kami sa mga gwardya kung dili tiunan o pabuthan sa ilang armas. Hasol sa among kahimtang ang maong mga illegal structures,” it added.

On Abril 8, 2022, DENR issued a finding that the structures have violated the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS) and the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (ENIPASS) Act since they encroached the easement zone in the area.

Aside from this, Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain also issued a cease and desist order (CDO) after they found out that the owner of the structures did not secure a fencing and building permit from the town.

“Ang CDO gipaskin pa kini sa maong koral pinaagi sa usa ka tarpaulin. Imbis mohunong sa ilang trabaho, nagpadayon man hinoon sila,” the petition reads.

The fence was even covered by the owner so that nobody can see their continuous development inside the area.

The Municipality of Badian has already sent a show-cause-order against the owner of the lot, Benjamin Chan, however, in their reply through his legal counsel, lawyers Barbie Samson and Teachie Felina Norombaba, they deny that their client owned the said structures and that Chan has no participation in any development implemented in the area.

Residents, however, alleged that the structures were owned by a certain couple. CDN Digital is withholding their identities pending their comment on the issue.

Earlier, the Lambug Tour Guide Association also expressed their opposition to the construction of the beach houses after it affected their livelihood.

This is after their members were prohibited to pass on the coast where the beach houses were situated, preventing tourists to reach a spot where they can take photos.

Noel Aragoncillo, president of Lambug Tour Guide Association, said that there’s an instagramable spot in the area due to its unique rock formation and nice view that tourists want to visit.

“Ang ubang guest sauna sir, makalahos gyud na sila sa tumoy kay maka-picture-picture. Picture spot man gud ning naa sa tumoy kay naay dagkong bato bitaw unya naa sad siyay bas. Sa pagkakaron kay dili naman gud paagian,” Aragoncillo said. /rcg

