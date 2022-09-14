Tourist guides in Lambug also oppose construction of beach houses

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Tourist guides in Barangay Lambug, Badian town, are also against the ongoing construction of beach houses in the said area.

This is after members of the Tourist Guide Association of the said town were prohibited to pass on the coast where the beach houses were situated, preventing tourists to reach a spot where they can take photos.

Noel Aragoncillo, president of Lambug Tour Guide Association, said that there’s an instagramable spot in the area due to its rock formation and nice view that tourists want to visit.

“Ang ubang guest sauna sir, makalahos gyud na sila sa tumoy kay maka-picture-picture. Picture spot man gud ning naa sa tumoy kay naay dagkong bato bitaw unya naa sad siyay bas. Sa pagkakaron kay dili naman gud paagian,” Aragoncillo said.

Aragoncillo said that they already sent a letter to Mayor Carmencita Lumain regarding their concerns.

“Nakapadala nami ug letter ni mayor pero sa pagkakaron, wala pama’y feedback,” he added.

Aside from this, residents in the area were also complaining after the road right of way was blocked by the resort owner by constructing a fence on the said property.

Earlier, Lumain issued a cease and desist order against the resort owner to stop the further development and construction of beach houses.

They even installed signage bearing the copy of the order.

However, the LGU had been receiving reports that the construction of beach houses has continued. /rcg

