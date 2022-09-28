Park-Eun Bin fan meet in PH moved to bigger venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fans of the hit K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be delighted to learn that the upcoming fan meet for Korean actress Park-Eun Bin has been moved to a ‘bigger venue.’

Organizers from PULP Live World announced on Tuesday, September 27, that the new venue for Eun Bin’s fan meet will be the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

“We’re moving the venue to New Frontier Theater so we have more space to make more fan activities happen,” portions of PULP Live World’s Twitter post read.

Eun Bin plays the titular Attorney Woo.

Woah! Woah! Woah! Here’s an announcement for everyone attending 2022 PARK EUN-BIN Asia Fanmeeting Tour <EUN-BIN NOTE : BINKAN> In Manila. We’re moving the venue to New Frontier Theater so we have more space to make more fan activities happen. #ParkEunBinInMNL pic.twitter.com/lc5orJ0zgS — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 27, 2022

In earlier reports, the meet-and-greet event was supposed to be held in SM Skydome, also in Quezon City.

The Manila leg of the 2022 PARK EUN-BIN Asia Fanmeeting Tour <EUN-BIN NOTE : BINKAN> will take place this October 23.

Ticket sales will begin this October 2, according to PULP Live World.

PULP Live World also decided to transfer other events such as the Kpop singer Jay B’s concert and fan meet of Thai actor Gulf Kanawut to the New Frontier Theater.

