Consolacion forms Joint Inspection Team to reassess property values

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In compliance with recent orders from the Capitol, the local government of Consolacion has formed a team dedicated to reviewing the value of real estate properties in their territory.

The municipal government of Consolacion said a Joint Inspection Team is set to visit houses, establishments, and other real estates in the locality, and reassess their market values.

The Joint Inspection Team will include members from the Office of the Mayor, Municipal Assessor’s Office, and Municipal Engineer’s office.

Additionally, Municipal Assessor Marilou Hatamosa Herrera and Municipal Administrator Benjamin Tibon have sent letters to village chiefs, requesting their assistance and cooperation.

“Adunay silay ipapilit nga stickers sa mga balay or structural improvements kun na assess na nila kini,” the local government unit (LGU) said in a statement.

(Stickers will be posted on homes and structural improvements that were already assessed.}

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Earlier, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia recently issued Executive Order (EO) No. 37, mandating LGUs in the province to reassess real estate property values in their jurisdictions.

/dcb