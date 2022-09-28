The SPA at CEBU Ayala branch is saying goodbye in December 2022

Are you a frequent visitor of The SPA at CEBU – Ayala branch and do you currently hold some unused spa vouchers?

This is the perfect time to spend some ‘me time’ and take care of yourself. Make use of all your remaining vouchers before The SPA at CEBU – Ayala officially closes its doors this December 2022.

But before that, let’s take a look at how they started as one of the leading spa businesses in Cebu.

How did The SPA at CEBU begin?

The company that introduced The SPA at CEBU began operations in January 1998 at Bowlingflex, pioneering the spa industry in Cebu. At that time, it was initially intended to serve as a showcase for the most cutting-edge spa equipment in Cebu.

In 2000, when the company opened Roman Spa, the Cebuano community responded favorably to the spa wellness industry. As a result, the company later on launched “The SPA at Cebu” and established its first branch in Banilad, Cebu City, with skilled therapists and staff to care for their client’s every need.

To serve the city’s expanding spa service demand, The SPA at CEBU opened five branches from 2008 until 2018. They have branches at the Cebu City Sports Club, Ayala Center Cebu, The Terraces, Radisson Blu Hotel, JCentre Mall, and Mactan Cebu International Airport.

Excellent Services

Therapists were sent to Manila and Thailand to complete their training in order to learn new techniques, upgrade the spa service standards, and keep up with the spa trend. The SPA at CEBU has grown so much in the industry and is well-loved by Cebuano spa enthusiasts.

One of the most popular services that they are offering is its signature massage called The SPA at CEBU Deluxe. This kind of massage is a lengthy, a slow stroke-based traditional Indonesian massage that is used to move fatigued muscles. Personalized herbalized oils are applied to the skin to assist the body to regain equilibrium and remove toxins.

Despite being a pioneer in the spa business in Cebu, sadly The SPA at CEBU- Ayala branch will already be permanently closing its doors on December 2022, and for those customers who still have their unused gift certificates, coupons and vouchers, worry not because you can still use and enjoy the services until December 2022.

Customers can take advantage of free steam included in any deluxe spa treatment package for 20 minutes, which will help them relax and reap the rewards of relaxation as part of a healthy lifestyle. This service helps release accumulated stress.

So what are you waiting for? Visit The SPA at CEBU Ayala branch and use up your vouchers today!