Angelica Panganiban ‘duguan, sugatang mom’ one week into breastfeeding

Angelica Panganiban got candid on how motherhood has been for her so far, a week after she gave birth to her first child with non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan.

The actress narrated her proud breastfeeding moment while showing a bottle of milk she was able to get after breast pumping, via her Instagram Stories yesterday, Sept. 27.

“As a duguan and sugatang (bleeding and wounded) mom, and [it has] only been one week of breastfeeding, Haakaa and hand express is the key,” she said, referring to the breast pumping techniques she used.

“Medyo nakaka-proud at nakakawala ng depression ‘yung turn of events. Two rounds of pumping pa lang at parang may mabubusog nanaman akong [napakatakaw] na baby,” she added.

(The turn of events somehow makes me feel proud and [helps me] overcome depression. [I] just had two rounds of pumping and I think I would be able to satisfy the hunger of [my] baby again.)

Panganiban announced her pregnancy last March, and shared in a gender-reveal party last June that she and Homan are expecting a baby girl. The couple welcomed their daughter Amila Sabine last Sept. 20.

