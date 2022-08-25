Angelica Panganiban wows in her maternity shoot

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | August 25,2022 - 03:17 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban is one glowing mom-to-be!

Netizens couldn’t help but admire Panganiban’s jaw-dropping maternity photos captured by photographer Paolo Pineda.

The 35-year-old actress posted a series of photos of herself showing off her baby bump while aboard a yacht.

Panganiban looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a red and white flowy dress with a stylish body chain on her baby bump. Her stunning look was styled by Liz Uy.

“Sails up! Happiness is on the way,” she captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

In another Instagram post, Panganiban looked just as glowing and beautiful.

“Happiness made out of love,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

Netizens and fellow celebrities showered her with compliments in the comment section.

The actress thanked her team who made her dream maternity come true.

“Thank you for making my dream maternity shoot into a reality. Ang “severe” nito,” she added.

Panganiban is set to welcome her first child with her non-showbiz partner Greg Homan. They are expecting a baby girl.

RELATED STORIES:

Angelica Panganiban is expecting her first child

Angelica Panganiban wows fans with pregnancy glow

Angelica Panganiban goes ‘emo’ ahead of childbirth: ‘Ang bilis ng mga pangyayari’

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban, BF host ‘under the sea’ baby shower

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban, non-showbiz BF go on first trip abroad as couple

Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan share their love story on first YouTube vlog

/dbs