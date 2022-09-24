Angelica Panganiban gives birth to first child, baby Amila Sabine

Angelica Panganiban has revealed that she is now a mom after giving birth to her first child with her non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan.

The actress introduced her child by showing the newborn baby’s eyes on her Instagram page on Friday, Sept. 23. Panganiban gave birth last Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“Been waiting for you all my life, Amila Sabine Homan,” she said, along with the date “9.20.2022.”

Fellow celebrities who extended congratulatory greetings to Panganiban included Camille Prats, Kim Chiu, Maris Racal and Janine Gutierrez.

“Sis congratulations! She’s got your eyes,” Prats told Panganiban.

“OMG (Oh my God)! Ayan na [siya] (She is here)! Congratulations momsy! Hello queen B!” Chiu said.

“OMG congrats!” Racal greeted the couple.

“Congratulations beautiful Angge,” Gutierrez said.

Panganiban revealed her relationship with Homan on New Year’s Day of 2021. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in the same year. The actress then announced last March that she was pregnant.

Prior to giving birth, Panganiban teased Chiu, her friend and “ninang (godmother)” to Amila Sabine, to give her child an educational plan as the latter had been sending “never-ending” gifts to her baby.

