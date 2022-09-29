Aboitiz wants Mactan airport to become ‘smart airport’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The new concession that is set to take over the country’s second busiest airport plans to transform it into a ‘smart airport.’

Aboitiz InfraCapital announced that they are considering making Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) into a ‘smart airport.’

Rafa Aboitiz, Assistant Vice President for Project Development of Aboitiz InfraCapital, said they want to improve passenger experience in MCIA.

Doing so, they are planning to incorporate technological innovations such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their operations.

They also cited Singapore Changi Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Heathrow Airport as examples.

Should their plans push through, travelers can expect streamlined security protocols, and more convenient passenger and baggage check-in processes, Aboitiz said.

Executives of Aboitiz InfraCapital, the infrastructure arm of Aboitiz Group, were in Cebu on Wednesday, September 28 for a press conference.

Early this month, both Megawide and Aboitiz announced a change in ownership for the Mactan airport.

Megawide Construction Corp. and GMR Airports International BV inked a P25-billion share subscription and transfer agreement with the Aboitiz unit for the sale of MCIA developer and operator GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC).

The Aboitiz Group, meanwhile, is preparing to launch a P12-billion bond sale in the fourth quarter to help finance the acquisition of MCIA.

The Cebu-based conglomerate also plans to use proceeds to repay certain outstanding obligations. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

