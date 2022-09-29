PDEA-7 files admin raps vs Naga barangay kagawad for sniffing shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) filed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, three administrative charges against Naga City barangay councilor Renante Chiong for using illegal drugs.

Chiong was caught on cam last August 23 sniffing what authorities believed was shabu, the local term for methamphetamine hydrochloride.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 29, PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara said Chiong was charged before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas for violating Republic Act No. 6713 or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.”

PDEA-7 also charged Chiong for grave misconduct under Section 50, rule 10 of the 2017 rules on Administrative Cases in Civil Service, and for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service under Section 46, Chapter 7 of the Revised Administrative Code of 1987 on the Civil Service Commission.

“Actually, dili ni siya mandate sa PDEA nga kita ang mangunay og file og administrative cases for barangay officials nga atong ma-arrest, pero ang instruction sa atoang regional director, as part of our commitment nga effectively ma-implement ang atong campaign, kami na ang ni-take sa initiative nga i-file ang kaso,” she told reporters.

Chiong, 50, an incumbent councilor of Barangay Mainit in the City of Naga, Cebu, was nabbed after authorities found illegal drugs inside his residence via virtue of a search warrant last August 23.

According to Alcantara, Chiong allegedly holds pot sessions with minors in his home.

Alcantara said the purpose of PDEA-7 filing administrative cases against Chiong is to hold him accountable for his violations.

She said Chiong also tested positive for illegal drugs after undergoing a drug test.

Alcantara said the penalty for officials found guilty of administrative charges is dismissal from office and perpetual disqualification from rendering public service.

Prior to filing administrative charges, PDEA also filed criminal charges against Chiong for violation of Sec. 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), section 12, (possession of drug paraphernalia), and section 14 (use of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9162 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Ongoing ang kaso niya sa Naga man to nato gi-file. According sa atong operating team, naghuwat nalang siya sa decision kay ni-plead man siya, niangkon man siya dayon for the three violations,” she added, noting that Chiong is still under police custody. /rcg