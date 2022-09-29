Four kids injured when lightning interrupts play in Talisay

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | September 29,2022 - 04:02 PM
Four kids injured when lightning interrupts play in Talisay. This is one of the four children who suffered cuts in his back after he was thrown from the impact of the tree near where they were playing got hit by lightning at noon today, Sept. 29 in Sitio Sto. Niño, Brgy. Dumlog, Talisay City. | Screengrab from video of Yel Rivera via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least four kids from Talisay City sustained injuries when a lightning strike interrupted their play on Thursday, Sept. 29.

First aid personnel from the Talisay City Medical Center rushed to a residential area in Purok Lansones, Sitio Sto. Niño, Brgy., Dumlog to attend to the four children who almost got struck by lightning at past noon on Thursday.

A tree in Talisay City is nearly split in half after it was hit by lightning at noon on Thursday, Sept. 29. The lightning strike that hit the tree also threw the children nearby causing them to suffer cuts and bruises. | Yel Rivera via Paul Lauro

A certain Yel Rivera, who witnessed and recorded the aftermath of the incident in a Facebook Live Video, said a lightning struck down a nearby tree where the four kids were playing.

The lightning’s impact split the tree into half, and sent several children flying.

They sustained scars on their faces,  and bruises on their body, said Rivera.

According to personnel of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, that two of the four children, however, were brought to the Talisay District Hospital for further treatment.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) earlier forecasted that Cebu would be experiencing partially cloudy weather throughout Thursday.

The occasional rainshowers and thunder were due to localized thunderstorms, they added. (with Morexette Marie Erram)

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Dumlog, four children, four kids, lightning, Purok Lansones, Sept. 29, Talisay City

