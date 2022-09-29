Four kids injured when lightning interrupts play in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least four kids from Talisay City sustained injuries when a lightning strike interrupted their play on Thursday, Sept. 29.

First aid personnel from the Talisay City Medical Center rushed to a residential area in Purok Lansones, Sitio Sto. Niño, Brgy., Dumlog to attend to the four children who almost got struck by lightning at past noon on Thursday.

A certain Yel Rivera, who witnessed and recorded the aftermath of the incident in a Facebook Live Video, said a lightning struck down a nearby tree where the four kids were playing.

The lightning’s impact split the tree into half, and sent several children flying.

They sustained scars on their faces, and bruises on their body, said Rivera.

According to personnel of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, that two of the four children, however, were brought to the Talisay District Hospital for further treatment.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) earlier forecasted that Cebu would be experiencing partially cloudy weather throughout Thursday.

The occasional rainshowers and thunder were due to localized thunderstorms, they added. (with Morexette Marie Erram)

/dbs