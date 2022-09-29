Archdiocese of Cebu eases Liturgical protocols amid downtrend of COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu now allows masses in offices and factories, subject to the discretion of the parish priest and observance of the mandatory health protocols.

The Archdiocese of Cebu issued updated liturgical protocols as of September 2022, after the downtrend of COVID-19 cases in Cebu.

In its Circular No. 14/22 signed by Archbishop Jose Palma on Sept. 21, the Archdiocese already approved the holding of the novena, fiesta, and monthly masses in chapels, as long as health protocols are still observed.

“We can already revert to our usual rites in the administration of the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation, but again mindful always of observing the health protocol,” the Archdiocese said.

The use of cotton balls when doing the anointing is also no longer necessary.

A copy of the circular has been reposted by the Carmelite Monastery of Cebu in its official Facebook page.

The Archdiocese also now allows mass celebrations in cemeteries and the blessing of houses, offices, and other places, subject to health protocols, especially on social distancing.

Parishes under the Archdiocese may also resume the usual celebration of weddings.

Guidelines for the proper celebration of the Sacrament of Matrimony and the Renewal of Marriage Vow can be accessed at the Commission on Worship Office of the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese also now allows foot processions in coordination with the respective local government units. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Archdiocese of Cebu willing to offer churches as vax sites

Archdiocese of Cebu approves giving tomb space to Cebu City