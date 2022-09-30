Deniece Cornejo nagpetisyong ilipat sa Taguig City Jail si Vhong Navarro

NAGHAIN ng Manifestation with Urgent Motion sa korte ang modelong si Deniece Cornejo na ilipat sa Taguig City Jail ang TV host-comedian na si Vhong Navarro.
Kasalukuyan kasi itong nakapiit sa detention center ng National Bureau of Investigation.
Ang petisyon ay may kaugnayan sa kasong rape na isinampa ni Deniece laban kay Vhong.
“It is respectfully prayed that the instant Manifestation with Urgent Motion be resolved urgently, and that the Honorable Court issue and Order directing the proper officer of the National Bureau of Investigation Detention Center to immediately transfer the accused (Navarro), from the National Bureau of Investigation Detention Center to Taguig City Jail,” bahagi ng petisyon na inihain ng kampo ng modelo Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 69.
Ayon sa mga abogado ni Deniece, “The rules of court provide that the arresting officer should bring the accused to the nearest police station or jail without unnecessary delay.”
Matatandaang nitong Setyembre 19 nang personal na sumuko si Vhong matapos makatanggap ng warrant of arrest para sa kasong acts of lasciviousness na isinampa ni Deniece noong 2014.
Nagbayad ang komedyante ng P36,000 piyansa para sa kanyang kalayaan.
Ngunit tuluyan na itong ikinulong sa NBI detention center matapos maglabas ng Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 ng warrant of arrest kaugnay ng reklamong panggagahasa na isinampa rin ni Deniece.
Bagamat nagbayad si Vhong ng P36,000 para sa pansamantalang kalayaan ay ikinulong pa rin siya dahil non-bailable ang kasong rape.
Naghain naman ng petition for bail ang abogado ng komedyante na si Atty. Alma Mallonga para sa kinakaharap na rape case ng kanyang kliyente.
“The warrant of arrest with respect to the rape complaint was issued and that case is non-bailable. Mr. Vhong Navarro has voluntarily surrendered also in connection with the rape complaint and he is presently detained. Under the laws and the procedure, he will continue to be detained until bail is granted to him. That will require the petition for bail be filed and we will do it immediately,” saad ng abogado sa naging interview nito sa “Headstar” ng ANC noong Setyembre 20.
