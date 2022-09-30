Deniece Cornejo nagpetisyong ilipat sa Taguig City Jail si Vhong Navarro

NAGHAIN ng Manifestation with Urgent Motion sa korte ang modelong si Deniece Cornejo na ilipat sa Taguig City Jail ang TV host-comedian na si Vhong Navarro.

Kasalukuyan kasi itong nakapiit sa detention center ng National Bureau of Investigation.

Ang petisyon ay may kaugnayan sa kasong rape na isinampa ni Deniece laban kay Vhong.

“It is respectfully prayed that the instant Manifestation with Urgent Motion be resolved urgently, and that the Honorable Court issue and Order directing the proper officer of the National Bureau of Investigation Detention Center to immediately transfer the accused (Navarro), from the National Bureau of Investigation Detention Center to Taguig City Jail,” bahagi ng petisyon na inihain ng kampo ng modelo Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 69.

Ayon sa mga abogado ni Deniece, “The rules of court provide that the arresting officer should bring the accused to the nearest police station or jail without unnecessary delay.”

Matatandaang nitong Setyembre 19 nang personal na sumuko si Vhong matapos makatanggap ng warrant of arrest para sa kasong acts of lasciviousness na isinampa ni Deniece noong 2014.