bai Hotel Cebu joins the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart at SMX Manila

Discover #YourHostInTheSouth and score exclusive room discounts just in time for your Cebu travels as bai Hotel Cebu joins the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart at SMX Convention Center this 30 September 2022 to 02 October 2022.

Up for grabs is their Deluxe Room that exudes modern convenience and stylish décor for that well-deserved respite or for your business needs right at the heart of the city.

Overnight rates are as follows: Php 3,000 nett for room only and Php 4,000 nett with breakfast for two (2) and a Php 500 F&B credit. For those seeking longer stays they are also offering a 2-night stay for Php 7,888 nett with breakfast for two (2) and a Php 1,000 F&B credit.

The Food and Beverage credits can be used at all outlets except Wallstreet Coffee+Bar and In-Room Dining so prepare to feast and indulge at bai Hotel Cebu‘s restaurant outlets during your trip to the Queen City of the South.

Rates and offers are only applicable from 30 September 2022 to 02 October 2022. Vouchers are valid until 30 September 2023. Other terms and conditions apply.

For more information, you may visit their booth at L-1170 at the SMX Convention Center Halls from 30 September 2022 to 02 October 2022 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

The 33rd Philippine Travel Mart is one of the country’s biggest and longest running travel fair run by the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) is the biggest association of tour operators and agencies that promote exclusively domestic and inbound tourism.

