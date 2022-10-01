CIDG-7 chief Dalogdog is new CCPO director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog is the new director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

According to a memorandum from Camp Crame, Dalogdog is to assume the leadership of the city’s police force starting this Saturday, October 1.

Dalogdog, the outgoing chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), will replace Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle, who assumed leadership of CCPO in January 2022.

With his new assignment, Dalogdog’s leadership of CIDG-7 since May 2021 has also been terminated.

A turnoever of command has been set on Monday, October 3.

But Dalogdog already made his courtesy visit to Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), on Saturday morning, ahead of his official assumption as the new CCPO director.

“Ang sabi niya mag assume na as CD but yung formal turnover gaganapin ngayong Monday,” he added.

(He (Vega) told he to already assume the post but teh formal turnover is yet to happen on Monday.)

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced his preference to have Dalogdog as the new CCPO director.

Rama said three police officials applied for the position and all of them were very qualified for the post. However, he prefers working with Dalogdog.

In an interview on Friday, Rama said, he will wait for Dalogdog to present to him his security plans, especially with major events happening here in the coming days, including the planned revival of the Sinulog festival in January 2023.

Dalogdog said the security plan that he will soon present to Rama will be in accordinace with the security programs of PNP Chief, General Rodolfu Azurin.

After the turnover of comment on Monday, Dalogdog said he will meet with his subordinates at CCPO to get an overview of the security plans that were also laid out by his predecessors so he can also study and learn from these.

“Ang Cebu City napalaking city. Di mamawawala dyan na ang kampanya against criminality, drugs. Ipagpatuloy pa rin natin ang mga programa na yun,” he said.

(Cebu City is a big city. We will also have to continue the fight against criminality, drugs. We will have to continue all of these programs.)

