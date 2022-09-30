Rama wants CIDG-7 chief as new CCPO director



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has recommended Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, to be the next chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Dalogdog is the regional chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7)

Rama said that there were three officials who went through the process and for him, the three are all qualified to be the next CCPO chief.

But, he added that together with the panel, they eyed Dalogdog as the police officer who fits to become the next CCPO chief.

“All of them are qualified, but from the panel, and I even concur that he is the one, as far as the panel is concerned, that could articulate what the city deserves to have,” Rama told reporters.

However, he clarified that Dalogdog still needs to present a comprehensive program, such as on peace and order and security preparations for the coming holidays, including big events such as the 2023 Sinulog.

If Dalogdog would officially be installed as CCPO director, Rama said that his only marching order is for him to perform his tasks to further secure the city.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, said he has no information about this matter yet as this is under the prerogative of the City’s Chief Executive.

Last January 10, 2022, Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle was chosen as the CCPO’s director.

