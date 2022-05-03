CIDG-7 still finding leads on Cortes, Fernandez cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) said that they are still continuing to investigate the cases of radio broadcaster Rey Cortes and Lawyer Rex Fernandez in 2021.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of CIDG-7, said that they are still on the stage of locating the possible witnesses and gathering of pieces of evidence that would help them find the possible perpetrators of the two victims.

For now, he begged off to disclose further details on this pending their investigation.

Dalogdog said that they took responsibility in the investigation of these cases after these were forwarded to their office last February 8 and March 10, 2022.

To recall, the killings happened in a span of nearly a month in 2021. Cortes was killed in broad daylight on July 22, 2021, in Barangay Mambaling.

Fernandez’s case, on the other hand, happened last August 26, 2021, in Barangay Guadalupe.

These cases were among the 43 cold cases that are handled by the different field units of the CIDG-7.

Earlier, Police Major General Eliseo Cruz, chief of the PNP-CIDG, said that they continue to improve their investigation aspects, especially in solving sensationalized cases.

Even if it is hard to solve or gather pieces of evidence to identify the culprit, he directed all his personnel to continue investigating.

“Siguro kailangan na to improve on investigation aspects lalo na sa sensationalized cases. Tutukan ng husto yung mga SITG cases na aming hinahawakan kahit hindi na malakas ang issue, hindi na masyadong pinag uusapan. As long as it is not yet solved or cleared, kailangan namin ma identify kung sino man ang responsible sa case na hinahawakan namin,” Cruz said.

