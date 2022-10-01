Tops Lookout temporarily closes starting Oct. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tops Lookout in Cebu City will be temporarily closed to the public starting on October 21.

Its management said in a statement, that they needed time to introduce some improvements into the proprty that has already become one of the favorite destinations here to make it even more attractive to guests.

“Despite its temporary closure, we are keeping and enhancing what it has always been while building new things to make Tops even better,” part of the statement read.



This early, Tops management also gave an assurance to guests that entrance fee at their properly will remain “affordable” as they reopen their doors soon.

And before the start of the temporary suspension of their operations, Tops management is organizing various online competitions for their valued guests. This will include aTikTops dance challenge on Tiktok, Tops Pic photo contests, My Tops Story storytelling contest, and a painting contest to commemorate Tops’ legacy.

Moreover, a night party called “‘Til Then, Tops” is scheduled on Oct. 21. This will be participated by Cebu DJs and other local artists.

“Tops belongs to all Cebuanos. All of us have a Tops story to tell. It is for that reason we hope to see everyone at our party on Oct. 21,” its management said.

In the past years, Tops hosted several New Year’s Eve fireworks parties and also served as a destination for Cebuanos and other visitors for their sentimental date nights and family trips.

