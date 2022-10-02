Gentle Giants welcome Winzir as the newest club sponsor

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants earned a much-deserved support from the newly-established homegrown online betting platform, Winzir, through a partnership agreement.

CFC and Winzir forged the partnership on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the club’s official home pitch, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

No less than Dr. Joanne Palacios Tasci, the president of the Cebu Football Club, and Sandbox Entertainment Corp.’s manager Ricardo Labrague Jr. signed the agreement to formally introduce Winzer as CFC’s newest sponsor.

Sandbox Entertainment Corp. is an online gaming provider and the mother company of WinZir, which is an online betting platform that is regulated and licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

CFC Chairman Ugur Tasci is very happy with CFC and WinZir’s new development as he had always wanted to partner with Cebu homegrown companies in growing the club representing the entire Cebu Province.

“We are very thankful for WinZir for joining us and supporting the CFC. We hope this would become a long-term relationship and support each other’s growth,” said Tasci.

Tasci added that he hopes this will be the start of more sponsors supporting CFC.

As for WinZir, Labrague said the partnership is a great opportunity for both parties as they are both homegrown.

“Because WinZir is Cebu homegrown, we wanted to support our fellow Cebuano athletes in order to expand their opportunity and help them showcase their talents in the world of sports,” said Labrague.

He added that they heard about CFC through social media and being Cebu’s first professional football club, they look forward to growing together.

The partnership is timely with the Gentle Giants to play four home matches at the Dynamic Herb – Borromeo Sports Complex for the entire month of October.

RELATED STORIES

Gentle Giants to play Kaya Iloilo in Cebu on Oct. 9

Gentle Giants tops PFL standings after routing Mendiola FC

CFC Gentle Giants nips Maharlika Manila, pads win-streak to 3 in PFL tilt