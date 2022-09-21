CFC Gentle Giants nips Maharlika Manila, pads win-streak to 3 in PFL tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants padded their winning streak to three after beating Maharlika Manila FC, 1-0, in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The ever-reliable Arda Çinkir of Turkey delivered the game’s lone goal in the fourth minute, while newly-acquired John Ryll Eldian kept CFC’s clean sheet with a superb goal-guarding debut.

With the victory, the Gentle Giants retook the No. 2 spot against United City FC which held the position over the weekend.

The Gentle Giants now have 14 points from four victories, two draws, and one loss. They are one point behind leader Kaya FC Iloilo which has 15 points from a 5-0-1 (win-draw-loss) card. United City is trailing at third with 13 points.

During the match, Maharlika proved too reckless in passing the ball near the penalty box as CFC’s defenders were closing in.

Jeremiah Borlongan intercepted a pass from one of Maharlika’s players and passed it to Çinkir who flicked the ball straight at the back of the net for the CFC’s winning goal.

The goal put Çinkir at the top in the race for the Golden Boot award with seven goals so far, five of which were scored in their last two matches.

In their first match, they inflicted a, 5-1, beatdown on Maharlika Manila FC, followed by a 7-1 thrashing of Mendiola FC 1991.

The Gentle Giants will face Mendiola anew on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the same venue for their last first-round match. /rcg

